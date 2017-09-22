Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
09-22-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked classics old and new during their appearance on the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden, and video from the program is available online.

On the late night program to promote their newly-released ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", the Foos joined Corden for his ride to work while singing along with some of their classic tunes and tracks from the latest record.

Along the way, a discussion about drumming turned into an audition for the host as they pulled into a local Guitar Center to test out some gear. "Concrete And Gold" was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).

The Foo Fighters will launch the project with a fall US tour that will begin with their own Cal Jam 17 festival at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA on October 7, which will feature more than a dozen acts, including Queens Of The Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, Royal Blood and more.

The groups will follow the Cal Jam 17 event with an October 12 performance at the grand opening of the new Washington, DC venue, Anthem, before bringing their live show to arenas across the US, with dates scheduled into December. Watch the Carpool Karaoke segment here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

