Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer

It's quite the achievement, as "867-5309/Jenny" was so ubiquitous during its chart and radio run that the band handled multiple complaints from people saddled with that phone number in real life.

"I think it's a good public service message," Heath told Billboard about Logic's track, which has broken the record for the highest-charting song with a phone number in its title. "It's evocative. I like to hear any kind of positive message coming out of music…I'm all for it." Read more here.