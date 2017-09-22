Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police

The artist's boyfriend, Migos' Offset, talked to TMZ's Harvey Levin about an alleged assault on his girlfriend by an NYPD officer. The Migos member said, "At first, when she called, I ain't think she was being serious until I had seen it on her face."

"I don't know what happened but, I know you can't stop the police," he continued. "The police kill people every day and get away with it." Levin asked the rapper about the existence of "hip-hop cops," officers who are target hip-hop artists. Offset replied, "The hip-hop police? Oh yeah, they're real, for sure." See the full clip here.