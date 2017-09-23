Ed Sheeran Explains D.C. Jam Session with Dave Chappelle

In a backstage interview before his second show at the Capital One Arena Wednesday, Sheeran gave the backstory to 94.7 Fresh FM. Two years ago, Sheeran said, he was leaving Wembley Stadium after his show and passed a warehouse that was "poppin.'"

"There's this amazing band playing and Dave Chappelle on stage with a microphone," he continued. The harmonica player recognized Sheeran and pulled him on stage to jam "for like an hour."

The next night, Sheeran had a party that was "just me and like 12 of my schoolmates and Dave Chappelle. It was really, really weird." "Ever since then when he has jams and he's in town, I go and jam," he said. Check out photos from the D.C. Jam session here.