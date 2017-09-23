|
Foo Fighters Talks 'Concrete and Gold'
(Radio.com) Foo Fighters continue to prove that rock and roll is alive and well with the recent release of the band's ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold on Roswell Records/RCA Records. Produced by Greg Kurstin and featuring appearances from Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Alison Mosshart of the Kills and Dave Koz, Concrete and Gold sets the vanguard for rock is 2017 and beyond. "I think it's our most psychedelic record, and our weirdest," drummer Taylor Hawins told Rolling Stone. It's an apt statement, as the band's frontman and rock evangelist Dave Grohl takes the challenge of making a new Foo Fighters record truly exciting and innovative very seriously. "I've always been afraid of becoming a heritage act," Grohl stressed. "I feel like we have to prove ourselves over and over to be a band worth following." He continues to Rolling Stone , "When it comes to the music, 'our formula is pretty simple.' When you put us in a room, it sounds like the band. So the challenge is to figure out how that evolves." When asked about the album's overarching theme, Grohl has pointed to the title track, the last song on the set. "There's sort of a theme within the eleven songs that goes from beginning to end, so this is kind of the resolve of the entire record," he explained. "The chorus [of the song 'Concrete And Gold'] says, 'I have an engine made of gold, something so beautiful. The world will never know. Our roots are stronger than you know. Up through the concrete we will grow.' It's kind of beautiful." Read more here.
