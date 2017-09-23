Nick Jonas Fails At Being James Corden's Intern

They'll even stand behind a fiberglass partition while Corden launches food at them. Last night, Nick Jonas gamely joined Corden for a sketch in which he plays not just a Late Late Show intern--but a very, very bad one.

The sketch begins when Corden complains about his empty mug. "This mug's completely empty," he says. "Why is my--sorry, I was a bit parched. We'll start again. Can I get some water in here? It's a simple thing, isn't it? The interns here, they basically have one job and they can't even get that right."

Jonas emerges with a bottle of water and fills Corden's cup. Then James asks for a pastry and Jonas digs one out of his pocket--promising it's fine to eat, except for a few hairs. Finally, Nick makes it up to Corden by offering him a shoulder massage. Watch the hilarious sketch unfold here.