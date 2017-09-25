Dave Grohl Reveals His Proudest Foo Fighters Moment

It's the time the Foos rocked so hard at a show in 2011 in Western Springs, New Zealand, they basically triggered an earthquake. "We played at some speedway outside of town and the audience was jumping around so much that it triggered the seismograph," he told The New Zealand Herald. "We have that seismograph readout of the show on the wall in the studio. I'm probably more proud of that, then anything we've ever done," he said.

Foo fans have even more hard rocking to look forward to on their ninth studio album, which comes out today. On the album, Grohl promises big sound. Read more here.