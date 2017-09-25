Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died
09-25-2017
.
Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity broke the sad news to fans on Sunday that their former lead singer Eric Eycke had passed away. He appeared on their 1984 album "Eye For An Eye".

Few details are known about his passing, but some media outlets report that he had been in hospice for a variety of issues just prior to his death. The band shared the following message via their Facebook page:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of one time COC vocalist Eric Eycke, whose broad musical knowledge shaped the band's early identity and whose energy is evident on our first hardcore era album Eye for an Eye".

"This simply does not seem real. We traveled far and wide in a sh*tty van, blowing up stages together, trying to live up to the likes of The Bad Brains and Black Flag."

advertisement

Corrosion Of Conformity Music, DVDs, Books and more

Corrosion Of Conformity T-shirts and Posters

More Corrosion Of Conformity News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Hit The Studio For New Album

Corrosion Of Conformity Making Progress On New Album

Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin Returns Following Seizure

Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin Has Seizure

Corrosion Of Conformity Plot Return To The Studio

Lamb Of God, Clutch and Corrosion of Conformity Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Reunion Has Been A Head Trip For Pepper

Corrosion Of Conformity Originally Wanted To Be Black Sabbath


More Stories for Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees- Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died- Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Page Too:
Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations- Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Song 'Perfect'- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees

Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status

Rare Beatles Demo Being Auctioned, Preview Clip Goes Online

Chester Bennington's Wife Shares Video From Shortly Before Death

Singled Out: Lou DiBello's Blood On The Cross

Dave Grohl Reveals His Proudest Foo Fighters Moment

Depeche Mode Celebrate David Bowie Classic's 40th Anniversary

Mastodon Streaming New Song 'North Side Star'

Bob Seger Announces New Album 'I Knew You When'

Metallica's 'One' Soundtracks 'Punisher' Trailer

Steely Dan Guitarists Share Thoughts On Band's Music

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams New Solo Song All At Once

Walk The Moon Release 'One Foot' Music Video

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations

Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Single 'Perfect'

Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'

Right Said Fred Reveal Taylor Swift Look and I'm Too Sexy Mash-up

Teacher Suspended For Using Explicit Kodak Black Lyrics

Dierks Bentley Releases New Song 'Hold the Light'

Kendall Jenner Stars In Fergie's New 'Enchantc' Video

Gwen Stefani Christmas Album To Feature Blake Shelton Duet

Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli In New Song

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About New Single 'High School'

Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings

Garth Brooks Treats Wife Trisha Yearwood To Bruno Mars Show for Birthday

Sam Smith, Jay-Z, Pink Set for 'Saturday Night Live'

Katy Perry Shares Photos From Witness Tour Kick Off

Nick Jonas Talks Upcoming 'Jumanji' Reboot

Taylor Swift Befriends Rat Co-Star in New Behind the Scenes Clip

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.