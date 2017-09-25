Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About New Single 'High School'

The songwriter posted, "I wrote it after a trip to my hometown sitting on my bedroom floor wondering if I was wrong for leaving so soon and for wanting something different.

The answer is no, that everyone has a perfect and right path, and mine led me to Nashville at 15, trading in prom queen for a big city dream and a slate that was clean. Y'all meet my baby of the record, High School is available now. #gobobcats"

In an interview with Time she shared that the song is about going back to your hometown and realizing 'Part of that was really bitter, and part of that was really sweet. I think it was just one of those songs where I realized that I'd changed a lot." Ballerini teased the song with a video from a visit to her high school. See it here.