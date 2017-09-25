|
Metallica's 'One' Soundtracks 'Punisher' Trailer
.
(Radio.com) A brutal new trailer that has been released for the upcoming Netflix/Marvel collaboration, The Punisher, effectively makes use of Metallica's 1988 classic song "One." The trailer opens with lead character Frank Castle (actor Jon Bernthal) playing acoustic guitar to the opening strains of "One" and reminiscing about his wife when she is brutally murdered as he watches on helplessly during a flashback sequence. As expected, all hell breaks loose from there, with assault rifle fire cued up to Lars Ulrich's rapid-fire double-bass drum patterns in the Metallica track, which plays throughout the trailer. Cars crash, a lot of people get shot, Frank Castle is seen with blood splattered across his face and a lot of stuff gets blown up. The trailer ends on the tagline, "The truth must be taken." The Netflix show, a spin-off from Season 2 of Marvel's Daredevil, is set for a 2017 release, although no exact date has been revealed. Watch the intense clip here.
The trailer opens with lead character Frank Castle (actor Jon Bernthal) playing acoustic guitar to the opening strains of "One" and reminiscing about his wife when she is brutally murdered as he watches on helplessly during a flashback sequence.
As expected, all hell breaks loose from there, with assault rifle fire cued up to Lars Ulrich's rapid-fire double-bass drum patterns in the Metallica track, which plays throughout the trailer.
Cars crash, a lot of people get shot, Frank Castle is seen with blood splattered across his face and a lot of stuff gets blown up. The trailer ends on the tagline, "The truth must be taken."
The Netflix show, a spin-off from Season 2 of Marvel's Daredevil, is set for a 2017 release, although no exact date has been revealed. Watch the intense clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died
• Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status
• Rare Beatles Demo Being Auctioned, Preview Clip Goes Online
• Chester Bennington's Wife Shares Video From Shortly Before Death
• Singled Out: Lou DiBello's Blood On The Cross
• Dave Grohl Reveals His Proudest Foo Fighters Moment
• Depeche Mode Celebrate David Bowie Classic's 40th Anniversary
• Mastodon Streaming New Song 'North Side Star'
• Bob Seger Announces New Album 'I Knew You When'
• Metallica's 'One' Soundtracks 'Punisher' Trailer
• Steely Dan Guitarists Share Thoughts On Band's Music
• Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Streams New Solo Song All At Once
• Walk The Moon Release 'One Foot' Music Video
• Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit
• KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage
• Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Single 'Perfect'
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'
• Right Said Fred Reveal Taylor Swift Look and I'm Too Sexy Mash-up
• Teacher Suspended For Using Explicit Kodak Black Lyrics
• Dierks Bentley Releases New Song 'Hold the Light'
• Kendall Jenner Stars In Fergie's New 'Enchantc' Video
• Gwen Stefani Christmas Album To Feature Blake Shelton Duet
• Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli In New Song
• Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About New Single 'High School'
• Eric Church Releases 30 More Live Recordings
• Garth Brooks Treats Wife Trisha Yearwood To Bruno Mars Show for Birthday
• Sam Smith, Jay-Z, Pink Set for 'Saturday Night Live'
• Katy Perry Shares Photos From Witness Tour Kick Off
• Nick Jonas Talks Upcoming 'Jumanji' Reboot
• Taylor Swift Befriends Rat Co-Star in New Behind the Scenes Clip
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.