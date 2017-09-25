Singled Out: Lou DiBello's Blood On The Cross 09-25-2017

. Rocker Lou DiBello recently released his new studio album "Heat Wave" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the song "Blood On The Cross". Here is the story: The song "Blood On The Cross" is a song that means a lot to me, and is one of my favorites from the Heat Wave album. Everything about it really came together, from the guitar parts, and tones, to the personnel, to the vocals and finally the mix and mastering. It all started with the lyric chorus hook that I had knocking around in my head for a while before writing the whole song. It was inspired partly by the history of the Knights Templar, who in battle surely fought "with blood on the cross" both literally and figuratively. But is also a recognition, metaphorically, of the struggles we all face in daily life one way or another, and how many people use their faith for support fighting life's battles, be they large or small. At this time I was also first speaking with legendary guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman about my musical goals, and I began formulating some ideas of hopefully working with him. As it turned out, he ended up playing lead guitar on this song for me, and we came up with what I think is a really great solo trading section and then a very nice harmony part, before he plays the outro solo over my harmony theme. Besides Ross, bassist Mike LePond from Ross's band and Symphony X, played an amazing bass part. Along with drummer Bobby Whiles, the music was done and was great. Next up the vocals, and singer Carsten Lizard Schulz did an amazing job. This was the second song he sang for me, and when I heard this I knew we would be working more together. He sang four songs for me on the record, and we will be recording more in the future. Carsten was also instrumental in hooking me up with producer/engineer Rolf Munkes of Empire Studio in Germany, who did an incredible job with the final mix and master of not just this song, but the whole record. I usually hear my songs pretty well fully formed in my head before recording them, and when I heard this after the mastering I was both stunned and ecstatic at the same time. It could not have come out more like what I heard in my head in the earliest stages of writing the tune. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

