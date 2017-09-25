|
Walk The Moon Release 'One Foot' Music Video
.
(Radio.com) Walk the Moon have released the new single "One Foot" and an accompanying video for the song. The track is the Cincinnati, Ohio band's first original recording since 2014's Talking Is Hard and the first release since the 2016 live album You Are Not Alone. "One Foot," a buoyant pop tune with spangly guitars, galactic keyboards and a hook-laden chorus is the first preview from Walk the Moon's upcoming album What if Nothing, which currently lacks a release date. The video for "One Foot" was shot in Joshua Tree National Park and, according to a press release, it was "methodically planned to coincide exactly with the great American eclipse of 2017." The clip was shot with specialized lenses modeled after the glasses people all over the country wore to view the eclipse. The clip was shot with specialized lenses modeled after the glasses people all over the country wore to view the eclipse. Robert Hales (Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons) directed the video, and the visual effects were executed by creative director, Felipe Posada (The Invisible Realm). "We've never felt more true to ourselves than we do right now, releasing this song and this upcoming record," says frontman Nicholas Petricca. "'One Foot' is the soundtrack of our journey this past year, moving forward even when the path is uncertain." Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
