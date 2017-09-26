Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Beyonce and Jay-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion
09-26-2017
.
Beyonce

(Radio.com) JAY-Z and Beyone's summers just got a whole lot more lavish. The pop music power couple just plunked down a cool $26 million in the posh East Hamptons, NY, beach community.

According to E! News, the mansion is a stately 12,000 square feet situated on a two-acre site. Among it's many "state of the art" amenities include bathroom sculpted out of marble from Verona, Italy.

The property is also equipped with an 1,800 square-foot guest cottage that features a living room, full kitchen, two bedrooms and bath. The couple also recently purchased an L.A. Estate for $88 Million. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Beyonce News

