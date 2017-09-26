|
Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville
.
(Radio.com) On Sunday afternoon Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin, Arianna Grande, and Stevie Wonder responded to the violence that took place in Charlottesville with a night of music, joy, and love. Billed as a Concert for Charlottesville, the benefit show took place at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium and was free to the public, with ticket priority going to C-Ville residents and UVA students. With the exception of Matthews himself, who moved to Virginia from South Africa, every member of the band was born and raised in Charlottesville. "We were a majority black band from the beginning, but no one ever thought about that. The color didn't matter because we all played with different musicians of all colors in Charlottesville anyways," violinist Boyd Tinsley told Mix 104.1 before the show. "The only time we ever thought about it was when it was brought up in interviews. It's never been an issue. I'm not saying Charlottesville is the most perfect place on earth, but it's pretty close." "When it comes to race and growing up, that wasn't something that was really on my mind. Because it's a very diverse place," Tinsley continued. "Even as a kid in the Seventies and Eighties, it was still a very progressive place." Read more here.
Billed as a Concert for Charlottesville, the benefit show took place at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium and was free to the public, with ticket priority going to C-Ville residents and UVA students.
With the exception of Matthews himself, who moved to Virginia from South Africa, every member of the band was born and raised in Charlottesville. "We were a majority black band from the beginning, but no one ever thought about that. The color didn't matter because we all played with different musicians of all colors in Charlottesville anyways," violinist Boyd Tinsley told Mix 104.1 before the show. "The only time we ever thought about it was when it was brought up in interviews. It's never been an issue. I'm not saying Charlottesville is the most perfect place on earth, but it's pretty close."
"When it comes to race and growing up, that wasn't something that was really on my mind. Because it's a very diverse place," Tinsley continued. "Even as a kid in the Seventies and Eighties, it was still a very progressive place." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy
• Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online
• Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour
• The Doors Expand 'Strange Days' For 50th Anniversary
• Singled Out: Set The Charge's Everything But Me
• Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album
• Jackson Browne Announces Acoustic Tour
• Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville
• The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video
• Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming
• Warren Haynes Reveals Guitar He Would Save From A Burning Building
• Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Performs On The Tonight Show
• Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees
• Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died
• Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status
• Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour And MTV 'TRL' Premiere
• Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death
• Post Malone Shares Stage Dive Fail On Social Media
• Drake Serves As Pallbearer At Anthony 'Fif' Soares' Funeral
• Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane
• Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton And Vince Gill Honor Reba McEntire
• 'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer Features George Michael's 'Freedom '90'
• Eminem Fans May Soon Be Able to Own a Piece of His Royalties
• Stars And Strings Lineup Announced
• Midland Release 'Make a Little' Music Video
• Beyonce and Jay-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion
• Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint'
• Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations
• Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Single 'Perfect'
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.