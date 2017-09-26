Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour And MTV 'TRL' Premiere

The tour kicks off next summer on August 18 at the legendary Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, winding its way across America (with one stop in Canada along the way) before wrapping up in Atlanta early November.

Also of note: the tour is scheduled to stop in New Orleans on Halloween night, so fans heading to the Louisiana date should get their costumes ready for the show.

While Sheeran fans get their ticket strategy in order, the pop star is set to help launch MTV's new reboot of TRL with a live performance on Oct. 3 at 3:30 pm ET. Migos is also scheduled for a live performance during the premiere episode. See the tour dates here.