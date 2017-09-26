Eminem Fans May Soon Be Able to Own a Piece of His Royalties

The first of these iconic music catalogs available to the public will be the production company's master sound recording royalties from the 1999-2013 recording catalog of Eminem.

You'll have to have some serious capital to get started though, minimum buy-in is expected to be $2,250 for 150 shares ($15 per share). "Royalty Flow gives investors the opportunity to participate in assets that are uncorrelated with public markets, and directly benefit in the music industry's growth," Royalty Exchange CEO and Royalty Flow's chairman Matt Smith said in a statement. Read more here.