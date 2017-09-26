|
Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy
.
(Radio.com) KISS legend Gene Simmons knows a thing or two about making money. So it was no surprise when word came down that he was selling his massive upcoming 38-pound box set, The Vault, with escalating price tags depending on which 'experience' was purchased, topping out at a cool $50,000 for home delivery by the man himself. According to a new interview, however, Simmons claims that the $50K price tag is "fake news," ultimately calling it a mistake made by the people controlling the box set's website. The revelation came during a video interview with podcast The Cassius Morris Show after Morris inquired about the price for home delivery of the box set. Simmons accused the host of spreading "fake news," and challenged him to show evidence that the site has the delivery option listed at $50,000. Simmons seems genuinely surprised when Morris does indeed pull up the website with the hefty price tag, going on to leave a profane message to the site controllers demanding that it be updated. "You've helped me get our guys, because they've been asleep at the wheel," Simmons tells Morris. "So I'm going to email them now." Simmons then proceeds to send that message while still on camera, using the dictation function to write it. "Holy f--k- guys," he dictated. "People still believe this is a $50,000 box set. And that's because of your front page. Again, get rid of 'producer and home experience' off the front page, for f---'s sake." Read more here.
According to a new interview, however, Simmons claims that the $50K price tag is "fake news," ultimately calling it a mistake made by the people controlling the box set's website.
The revelation came during a video interview with podcast The Cassius Morris Show after Morris inquired about the price for home delivery of the box set. Simmons accused the host of spreading "fake news," and challenged him to show evidence that the site has the delivery option listed at $50,000.
Simmons seems genuinely surprised when Morris does indeed pull up the website with the hefty price tag, going on to leave a profane message to the site controllers demanding that it be updated. "You've helped me get our guys, because they've been asleep at the wheel," Simmons tells Morris. "So I'm going to email them now."
Simmons then proceeds to send that message while still on camera, using the dictation function to write it. "Holy f--k- guys," he dictated. "People still believe this is a $50,000 box set. And that's because of your front page. Again, get rid of 'producer and home experience' off the front page, for f---'s sake." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy
• Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online
• Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour
• The Doors Expand 'Strange Days' For 50th Anniversary
• Singled Out: Set The Charge's Everything But Me
• Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album
• Jackson Browne Announces Acoustic Tour
• Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville
• The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video
• Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming
• Warren Haynes Reveals Guitar He Would Save From A Burning Building
• Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Performs On The Tonight Show
• Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees
• Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died
• Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status
• Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour And MTV 'TRL' Premiere
• Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death
• Post Malone Shares Stage Dive Fail On Social Media
• Drake Serves As Pallbearer At Anthony 'Fif' Soares' Funeral
• Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane
• Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton And Vince Gill Honor Reba McEntire
• 'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer Features George Michael's 'Freedom '90'
• Eminem Fans May Soon Be Able to Own a Piece of His Royalties
• Stars And Strings Lineup Announced
• Midland Release 'Make a Little' Music Video
• Beyonce and Jay-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion
• Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint'
• Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations
• Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Single 'Perfect'
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.