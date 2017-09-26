Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour
09-26-2017
.
Bruce Dickinson

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson will promote his forthcoming memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", with a series of book-signing events in both the UK and the US next month.

Due October 19 via HarperCollins, the project sees the rocker share - for the first time - details of his years with the band, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

Billed as "A Conversation With Bruce Dickinson", the in-store events will feature the singer reading excerpts from the book and discussing it further by answering questions from the audience.

A group of three UK appearances will begin in London on October 17, with stops in Edinburgh (Oct 20) and Manchester (Oct 22), with seven US events set to begin in Huntington, NY on October 30.

In addition to the memoir, Dickinson will issue "Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection", a box set covering his solo catalogue, on October 27. The package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 reissued via the package and individually on heavyweight, black 180g vinyl. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bruce Dickinson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruce Dickinson T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Dickinson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shaves Heads To Cancer Charity

Bruce Dickinson Serves Iron Maiden Beer To Fans At Club

Iron Maiden Frontman Sees Business and Songwriting Parallel

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashes During Second Flight

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Set For Top Gear-Style Charity Road Trip


More Stories for Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold- Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy- Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online- Bruce Dickinson- more

Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees- Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died- Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

Page Too:
Luke Bryan To Be Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot- Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour, MTV 'TRL' Premiere- Eddie Montgomery First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death- more

Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations- Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Song 'Perfect'- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold

Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy

Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Book Tour

The Doors Expand 'Strange Days' For 50th Anniversary

Singled Out: Set The Charge's Everything But Me

Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album

Jackson Browne Announces Acoustic Tour

Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Reflects On Concert For Charlottesville

The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video

Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming

Warren Haynes Reveals Guitar He Would Save From A Burning Building

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Performs On The Tonight Show

Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees

Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status

• more

Page Too News Stories
Luke Bryan To Be Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot

Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour And MTV 'TRL' Premiere

Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death

Post Malone Shares Stage Dive Fail On Social Media

Drake Serves As Pallbearer At Anthony 'Fif' Soares' Funeral

Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane

Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton And Vince Gill Honor Reba McEntire

'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer Features George Michael's 'Freedom '90'

Eminem Fans May Soon Be Able to Own a Piece of His Royalties

Stars And Strings Lineup Announced

Midland Release 'Make a Little' Music Video

Beyonce and Jay-Z Buy $26 Million Hamptons Mansion

Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint'

Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations

Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Single 'Perfect'

Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.