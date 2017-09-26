Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane

In a press conference on Sunday (Sept. 24), the singer revealed that she'll be donating $1 million from her Las Vegas residency to Puerto Rico aid and recovery. "What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help," Lopez said in a statement.

"Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen: Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rossello." Read more here.