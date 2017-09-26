Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie 'Trading Paint'

"A veteran race car driver and his son, a fellow driver, overcome family and professional conflicts, balancing competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side," reads an official synopsis on IMDB.

This won't be Twain's first time on the big screen, as she had a cameo as herself in 2004's I Heart Huckabees. Trading Paint is set for release in June 2018. Check out the photos here.