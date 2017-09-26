Stars And Strings Lineup Announced

The all-star lineup features Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Sam Hunt with a special appearance by Lindsay Ell. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show begins at 7:30 PM. Stylz & Roman, the popular morning show duo on US99 (WUSN/Chicago), made the announcement this morning.

CBS Radio is also offering country fans an opportunity to win tickets to the show through two national contests. First, from October 16 at 12 Noon, ET, to October 27 at 12 Noon, ET, listeners can enter online at Radio.com and StarsandStrings.com for their chance to win a grand prize trip, including roundtrip airfare for the winner and one guest to Chicago, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to Stars and Strings. One winner will be chosen randomly. Read more details here.