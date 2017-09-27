|
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care
.
(hennemusic) Aerosmith have cancelled the final four shows of a South American tour after Steven Tyler was forced to deal with "unexpected medical issues" on the advice of his doctors. "Steven Tyler is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time," said the Boston band in a statement. "Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be canceled. "Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world." The affected dates include stops scheduled over the next two weeks in Curitiba, Brazil (Sep 27); Santiago, Chile (Sep 30); Rosario, Argentina (Oct 3); and, Monterrey, Mexico (Oct 7). "To everybody in South America....Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico... I'm very sorry and feel like I've let you down," says Tyler. "I won't be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor's orders last night after the show in São Paulo. Please not to worry... I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. "I promise I'll be back...unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows... As they say, 'We humans make plans, and God laughs...' I love you all and will be back with you soon." Read more here.
