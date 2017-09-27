Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover

Niall's mug was the topic of the evening. Shortly afterward, Justin shared a super zoomed-in selfie of his own face, followed by zoomed in version of Niall's Flicker album cover. Bieber's followers were in on the joke and appreciated two famous friends clowning on each other.

Flicker is Horan's debut studio album and it drops October 20. So far, fans have heard the album tracks "Slow Hands," "This Town" and "Too Much to Ask." Earlier this month, Horan told Billboard that Bieber told him never to be afraid to make changes to an album.

'[Justin] thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got 'Love Yourself' at the last minute," Horan said. "I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run 'cause I was writin' crap stuff up until then."

If you can't laugh at your friends, who can you laugh at? Check out the posts here.