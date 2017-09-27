Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover
09-27-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) On Monday night, Justin Bieber and former One Direction singer Niall Horan hung out, documenting their evening on Justin's Instagram story. Over dinner, Justin pointed a camera in Niall's face and exclaimed, "Let me see that mug of yours!"

Niall's mug was the topic of the evening. Shortly afterward, Justin shared a super zoomed-in selfie of his own face, followed by zoomed in version of Niall's Flicker album cover. Bieber's followers were in on the joke and appreciated two famous friends clowning on each other.

Flicker is Horan's debut studio album and it drops October 20. So far, fans have heard the album tracks "Slow Hands," "This Town" and "Too Much to Ask." Earlier this month, Horan told Billboard that Bieber told him never to be afraid to make changes to an album.

'[Justin] thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got 'Love Yourself' at the last minute," Horan said. "I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run 'cause I was writin' crap stuff up until then."

If you can't laugh at your friends, who can you laugh at? Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Justin Bieber Hits 100 Million Followers On Twitter

Justin Bieber and Drake Added to Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Justin Bieber Explains Why He Unfollowed Floyd Mayweather

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit

Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram

Justin Bieber Releases New Song 'Friends'


More Stories for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold- Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy- Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online- Bruce Dickinson- more

Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees- Former Corrosion Of Conformity Singer Has Died- Stone Temple Pilots Stars Address Singer Search Status- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial- Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke- Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel- more

Luke Bryan To Be Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot- Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour, MTV 'TRL' Premiere- Eddie Montgomery First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death- more

Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations- Ed Sheeran Release Animated Video For New Song 'Perfect'- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sexy Dirty Love'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care

Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet

Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

David Bowie Musicians Announce Tribute Tour

Kid Rock Sets Attendance Record With Detroit Shows

Singled Out: Disciples of Babylon's Without You

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video From Let's Play Two Concert Film

Foo Fighters Play Classic Song On Jools Holland

Dope Announce Special Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Release

The Misfits Reunion Going Vegas This Winter

David Gilmour Releases New Video From Live At Pompeii Film

Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

Walk The Moon Set New Album Release Date, Announce Tour

Frank Zappa Halloween 77 Box Set Announced

Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold

Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial

Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke

Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'

Darius Rucker Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Don't'

Singled Out: David Garfield's Go Home

Chris Young Streams New Track 'Holiday'

Camila Cabello's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Chance the Rapper Debuts New Song On 'Colbert'

Harry Styles Covers Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Scotty McCreery Announces His Engagement

Justin Bieber Has Fun With Niall Horan's Album Cover

Travis Scott Wants To Take Amusement Park On Tour

Frozen star Idina Menzel Marries 'Rent' Co-Star

Luke Bryan To Be Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot

Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour And MTV 'TRL' Premiere

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.