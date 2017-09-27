|
Kid Rock Sets Attendance Record With Detroit Shows
.
Kid Rock has yet another reason to celebrate after he set an attendance record with his run of six sold out shows at the Little Caesars Arena in his home town of Detroit. Rock was recruited to be the first music star to play the new venue and according his camp he set a new record after selling 86,893 tickets for his shows on September 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20th. He has also been making headlines recently with the hints that he may be launching a campaign run for the U.S. Senate for his home state of Michigan but he has also given fans some new music. Kid released a new single called "Tennessee Mountain Top" earlier this month and will be servicing the track to country radio beginning on October 2nd. Stream the song here.
