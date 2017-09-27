Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet

Plant's eleventh solo album marks the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

In addition to the North American tour news, Plant has also released an animated video featuring a duet with Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde on the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over the Mountain", from the forthcoming package. See the tour dates and stream the song here.