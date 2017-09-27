Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial
09-27-2017
.
Taylor Swift

(Radio.com) Taylor Swift will be able to rest a little easier now. According to the New York Daily News, an alleged stalker who's been hounding the star has been committed to a state psychiatric facility after being deemed unfit to stand trial by a court doctor.

The alleged stalker, Mohammed Jaffar, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court, where Justice Laura Ward had him sent to the facility.

Jaffar is accused of calling Swift's management company 60 times in two weeks, followed by repeated visits to her New York apartment to ring her doorbell. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

