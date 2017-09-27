The Misfits Reunion Going Vegas This Winter

The new Sin City show will feature support from Alkaline Trio, Discharge and Fear and will come ahead of the previously announced Los Angeles area reunion show at The Forum, which will be taking place on December 30th and sold out within 60 seconds, according to Metal Hammer.

The lineup will feature original Misfits members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein along with Slayer legend Dave Lombardo on drums and guitarist Acey Slade. Read more details here.