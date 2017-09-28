Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

"But I'll say this and I mean it: If we never play a note together again, that's OK," Corgan added. "I'm way, way more interested in the fact that we have peace with each other. I've reached the point in my life where I'm not in a hurry to get to anything. If it's there, great. If it's not, cool."

That said, Smashing Pumpkins enthusiasts should dig that Iha performs on Corgan's upcoming solo album, Ogilala, which will hit stores Oct. 13. Iha appears on the track "Processional," and the collaboration is the first time Iha and Corgan have performed on the same tune 2000's Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. Read more here.