Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
(Radio.com) Paul McCartney was definitely in a New York state of mind on Tuesday night (Sept. 26) when we welcomed Billy Joel to the stage during a show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Joel hopped on the piano set up at center stage and joined McCartney's band to perform a pair of Beatles' classics "Get Back" and "Birthday" for the New York fans. Watch the performances of both songs by the music legends courtesy of some shaky fan footage here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
