Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance
(Radio.com) Tuesday night, Fergie stopped by Bravo's Watch What Happens Live clubhouse and played "Plead the Fifth," the game in which host Andy Cohen asks three impertinent questions and the guest can decline to answer one. Cohen got off to a throwback start when he asked Fergie what it was like to kiss Mario Lopez--with whom she starred on Kids Incorporated in the '80s. Fergie gave Lopez a rating of 10 for his kissing skills. "He was a player. He was a lil player," she recalled. Then Andy asked Fergie to name her least favorite Josh Duhamel (her recently estranged husband) project. She said she loves shows like Las Vegas and movies like Win a Date With Tad Hamilton but could do without her ex's crude group text messages with his buddies which involve "toilet talk." Finally, Cohen asked Fergie what it was like to date Justin Timberlake for a minute in the early 2000s. She pled the fifth on that question--insisting it "wasn't that serious." Watch the delightfully nosy interview here.
