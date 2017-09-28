|
Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation
Original KISS stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley recently shared the stage for the first time in 16 years at a benefit concert and this has ramped up speculation that the guitarist could reunite with the group. Frehley was replaced in the group by Tommy Thayer, which original drummer was replaced by the group's former drummer Eric Singer following a farewell tour for the original lineup. Simmons was asked about the possibility during an interview with The Cassius Morris Show. He told the program, "That's not gonna happen. Ace has been in and out of the band three different times. That's enough." Gene's comments echo those of frontman Paul Stanley who addressed the idea of Ace returning to the group earlier this year in an interview with Billboard. He told the publication he had no interest in a reunion. Stanley said, "That's not coming from any place of animosity I sang on Ace's most recent album and did a video with him. I have the connection and the reconnection and to celebrate the good things we've done together is terrific. The band as it is - I've played Eric Singer for, I think, twenty-five years and Tommy's been in the band probably fifteen years at this point. I have no thoughts of revisiting the past. With that said, I am happy to enhance or do whatever I can for anyone who has helped put me where I am, but that doesn't include getting hitched again to somebody I unhitched from."
