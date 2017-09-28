Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

Currently on the road playing his first full concerts of classic Deep Purple material in 40 years, Hughes performed two shows in Australia before the Christchurch show.

Stuff.co.nz reports Hughes left the stage at the Horncastle Arena with 15 minutes left of his set and spent the night in a Christchurch hospital after being assessed by doctors who said the rocker was suffering from dehydration and fatigue.

Tour publicist Sandra Roberts said Hughes' promoter Simone Williams of Liberty Stage had described the singer as "comfortable and resting," with Roberts adding that he "has been given a clean bill of health and the all clear to continue his New Zealand tour."

Hughes is scheduled to perform at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on September 27 before returning to Australia for two more dates before wrapping up the trek in Auckland on October 3. Read more here.