Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album
09-28-2017
.
Godsmack

(Gibson) The guys of Godsmack are busy working on their new album, and frontman Sully Erna recently spoke up about the musical direction of the new tracks.

"They have a lot more of a commercial aspect to (them) so far," Erna told FaceCulture of the new material. "There's some stuff in there that definitely will service the core fan base of Godsmack. But we also felt that it's time to expand a little bit."

Erna also discusses how important it is to band members to evolve as a group and not stick to the same sound. "The way I see it is, we're taking the first 20 years and we're logging that into our catalog. That was one chapter of our career, and that's the more nostalgic, vintage Godsmack," he said. "And from this point forward, we're gonna try to reinvent a little bit more of our sound, our look, our stage show, and come out with a brand new Godsmack." here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Godsmack Music, DVDs, Books and more

Godsmack T-shirts and Posters

More Godsmack News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album

Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album

Godsmack's Sully Erna Takes On Opiod Crisis In New Solo Video

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack Lead Las Rageous Festival

Godsmack's Sully Erna On Why He Needs Solo Albums Outlet

Godsmack's Sully Erna Unplugging For Solo Tour

Godsmack's Sully Erna Streams New Song 'Different Kind of Tears'

Apocalypse Blues Revue Stream New Song 'The Tower'

Godsmack Offshoot Apocalypse Blues Revue Ink Album Deal


More Stories for Godsmack

Godsmack Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold- Gene Simmons Addresses Box Set Price Controversy- Unusual Chester Bennington Video Shared Online- Bruce Dickinson- more

Page Too:
Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial- Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke- Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel- more

Luke Bryan To Be Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot- Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Tour, MTV 'TRL' Premiere- Eddie Montgomery First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation

Radiohead And Hans Zimmer Release 'Ocean (Bloom)'

Singled Out: Joel Madison Blount's Struck By The Moon

Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

U2 Release 'You're The Best Thing About Me' Video

Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film

Asking Alexandria Return With 'Into The Fire' Video

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video

Like Moths To Flames Release 'Nowhere Left To Sink' Video

Godsmack Expanding Sound On Their Next Album

Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1

Judas Priest To Headline The Bloodstock Festival Next Year

Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care

Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet

• more

Page Too News Stories
Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance

Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour

Miley Cyrus Previews 'Rainbowland' Featuring Dolly Parton

Garth Brooks Five Part Retrospective 'Anthology' Announced

Taylor Swift Releases Goofy Behind The Scenes Video

Kendrick Lamar Joins SZA Onstage For 'Doves In The Wind'

Miranda Lambert Sends Message To Young Cancer Sufferer

Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Wedding Planning

Katy Perry's 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment

Diddy Still the Richest Man in Hip-Hop

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial

Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke

Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel For 'Witness' Tour

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.