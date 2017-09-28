Like Moths To Flames Release 'Nowhere Left To Sink' Video

Frontman Chris Roetter had the following to say about the Sam Malko and Jensen Noen directed clip, "We are excited to share our video for 'Nowhere Left to Sink. The team has worked tirelessly to get it wrapped up.

"The song and video explore different elements of the band that some people have probably not seen from us before. I think it acts as a good bridge to the rest of the record." Watch the video here.