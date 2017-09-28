Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
09-28-2017
.
Young Dolph

(Radio.com) Rapper Young Dolph is expected to survive critical injuries that he sustained in an L.A. shooting on Tuesday night, said a police spokesman.

Investigators are currently piecing together what happened in the incident, which occurred outside the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, reports the L.A. Times.

Dolph was shot multiple times during a confrontation with three men, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Dolph fell to the ground, was shot by the attackers and proceeded to run into a nearby Shoe Palace store. Two of the men escaped the scene on foot while one fled in a gold Cadillac Escalade. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

