Singled Out: Joel Madison Blount's Struck By The Moon

The song was initially inspired by the lunar lunacy effect after enduring a few sleep-deprived nights with my newborn son. I did a bit of reading about the phenomenon and was inspired to write a song about the darkest parts of myself being drawn out by the moon.

People have long debated whether or not the moon (a full moon, in particular) has any psychological influence, and legends throughout history tell of weird things occurring at night. Even though modern day scientists have disproven the theory, some continue to speculate that sleep deprivation, caused by the bright light of a full moon, may contribute to erratic behavior in people suffering from certain mental disorders.

I think the song fits well in the context of my new album, entitled Our New Moon, not just because of the reference to the moon, but because it speaks to the challenges that come with being a parent. Accepting the responsibility to care for a child and, in many ways, sacrificing yourself for the benefit of another, can be a difficult psychological transition. I think a lot of parents, myself included, have seen their darker, self-serving desires emerge when confronted with the fact that being the person they were before is no longer an option - your life is not just about you anymore. Don't get me wrong - I love being a parent - I've experienced new joys in life as a Dad that I wouldn't trade for anything, but it's also not all sunshine and rainbows.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!