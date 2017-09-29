|
Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
.
(Radio.com) Beyonce has shown love and support to Lady Gaga with a sweet care package. The warm gesture between the pop mega-stars came in light of Gaga revealing that she's dealing with the chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia, causing her to postpone her European tour. Beyonce sent Gaga a sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line, as well as a bouquet of flowers, which Gaga shared on social media. "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt," Gaga posted on Instagram alongside a selfie wearing the Ivy Park top. "Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love â ¤ï¸." Gaga followed with another post showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyonce, explaining how Bey inspired her early in her career. "This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up," Gaga shared on the post. "You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going." See the Instagram posts here.
Beyonce sent Gaga a sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line, as well as a bouquet of flowers, which Gaga shared on social media. "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt," Gaga posted on Instagram alongside a selfie wearing the Ivy Park top. "Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love â ¤ï¸."
Gaga followed with another post showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyonce, explaining how Bey inspired her early in her career. "This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up," Gaga shared on the post. "You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going." See the Instagram posts here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.