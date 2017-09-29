Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

The singer has just released 30-second clips of "Daddy Issues" and "Lonely." While "Daddy Issues" embraces electronic beats and Lovato's soaring vocals, "Lonely" takes a step back from production-heavy accompaniment and showcases a distinct R&B feel.

"Lucky for you I got all these daddy issues, what can I do?/ I'm going crazy when I'm with you, forgetting all the therapy that I've been through," she belts on "Daddy Issues." Listen to the preview of both tracks, which contain explicit language, here.