|
Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
.
(Radio.com) Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is a man of many talents. From drumming for '90s rock legends Nirvana to fronting the Foo Fighters, Grohl is a rock renaissance man who can seemingly do it all. Now we can add Christopher Walken impersonator to Grohl's list of talents, following a recent interview with England's Radio X. Grohl's Walken impersonation surfaced when he discussed meeting the legendary actor when they were both appearing on a 2003 episode of Saturday Night Live. When Walken asked Grohl if the emphasis in the band's name was on the first word or the second, Grohl quickly told him to emphasize "Fighters," knowing how it would sound in the actor's very distinctive voice. Watch the very funny video here.
Now we can add Christopher Walken impersonator to Grohl's list of talents, following a recent interview with England's Radio X. Grohl's Walken impersonation surfaced when he discussed meeting the legendary actor when they were both appearing on a 2003 episode of Saturday Night Live.
When Walken asked Grohl if the emphasis in the band's name was on the first word or the second, Grohl quickly told him to emphasize "Fighters," knowing how it would sound in the actor's very distinctive voice. Watch the very funny video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.