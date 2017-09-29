|
Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
.
(Radio.com) Before Imagine Dragons launched their current Evolve Word Tour this week, the band spent some time bringing joy to kids at the Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. According to 12 News, Imagine Dragons visited the children's hospital on Sept. 26 for a jam session with the young patients in the center's new music-therapy room, called Sophie's Place. Sophie's Place was built by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and his wife Barb through their Forever Young Foundation. The group fielded questions from the kids, sharing musical advice and drum techniques during the lighthearted session. The band met with the children just hours before taking the stage at Talking Stick Resort Arena later on that evening. "Doing stuff like this is heartwarming," Imagine Dragons' drummer Daniel Platzman said. "We have a very self-indulgent career, and to do something that's not focused on ourselves is really great." "I felt very overwhelmed the whole time," gushed Kaylee Moreno, 13, a patient for three years at the facility. "I didn't know what to think. I'm still in shock right now." See video clips from the band's visit here.
According to 12 News, Imagine Dragons visited the children's hospital on Sept. 26 for a jam session with the young patients in the center's new music-therapy room, called Sophie's Place.
Sophie's Place was built by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and his wife Barb through their Forever Young Foundation. The group fielded questions from the kids, sharing musical advice and drum techniques during the lighthearted session. The band met with the children just hours before taking the stage at Talking Stick Resort Arena later on that evening.
"Doing stuff like this is heartwarming," Imagine Dragons' drummer Daniel Platzman said. "We have a very self-indulgent career, and to do something that's not focused on ourselves is really great."
"I felt very overwhelmed the whole time," gushed Kaylee Moreno, 13, a patient for three years at the facility. "I didn't know what to think. I'm still in shock right now." See video clips from the band's visit here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV
• Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent
• Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser
• Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew
• Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden
• Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned
• Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned
• Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album
• Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video
• Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital
• Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'
• 311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video
• The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover
• Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics
• Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness
• Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks
• Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour
• Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'
• Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'
• Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
• Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
• Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'
• Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future
• Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package
• Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident
• Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
• Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'
• Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'
• Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'
• Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.