Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief
09-29-2017
.
Lady Antebellum

(Radio.com) Lady Antebellum released a new music video for "Heart Break," on Thursday (Sept. 28). The visual for the title cut from the group's most recent record was shot in Puerto Rico before this fall's terrible hurricanes.

In the wake of tragedy, Lady Antebellum will make a $200,000 from LadyAID to hurricane relief efforts via MusiCares and United for Puerto Rico.

"We got to meet so many locals and enjoy just everything that Puerto Rico has to offer and so to see all the devastation we are just completely heartbroken," said Hillary Scott in a prepared statement. "We want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people. We just hope and pray for their safety and that rebuilding happens quickly. We encourage everyone to give whatever they can to help."

"We have always loved traveling to the Caribbean, and Puerto Rico was one of those places we've always wanted to go and couldn't have been a better location for this video," added Charles Kelley. "I think one of the coolest things was all of the dancing extras were just people off the street that our director found. They already just exuded that vibrant energy that's such a part of the people and culture in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as a whole."

"We save a portion of every ticket out there on the road to go towards LadyAID," noted Dave Haywood. "After spending time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we fell in love with the area, the culture, the people, and that country – it was just a beautiful beautiful place. Our hearts have been completely broken watching the devastation from all of these hurricanes. So, for us a band, we're now personally connected to helping support those affected by the hurricanes." Watch the video and find out how you can help here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lady Antebellum Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lady Antebellum T-shirts and Posters

More Lady Antebellum News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Lady Antebellum Share Their Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Lady Antebellum Baby Boom With 2 Members Both Expecting

Lady Antebellum Release Sam Hunt Parody 'Party in a Bathrobe'

Lady Antebellum Serenade Shania Twain With One Of Her Hits

Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum Lead 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Lady Antebellum Return With Their New Album 'Heart Break'

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Lady Antebellum Release Their 'Hey! Baby' Dirty Dancing Cover


More Stories for Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Billy Joel Joins Paul Mccartney Onstage For Beatles Classics- Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness- Gene Simmons Addresses KISS and Ace Frehley Reunion Speculation- more

Aerosmith Cancel Tour As Steven Tyler Seeks Medical Care-Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet- Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting- Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks- Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour- more

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting- Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance- Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour- Miley Cyrus- more

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Deemed Unfit To Stand Trial- Loretta Lynn Confirms Her First Public Appearance After Stroke- Katy Perry Launching Her Own TV Channel- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure

Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Pearl Jam Play a Chicago Rooftop in 'Let's Play Two' Teaser

Singled Out: Jag Panzer's Foggy Dew

Bruce Dickinson Looks Back On Joining Iron Maiden

Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Being Planned

Bob Dylan's Handwritten 'Like a Rolling Stone' Lyrics Auctioned

Yes Announce 'Topographic Drama' Live Album

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Imagine Dragons Jam With Kids At Children's Hospital

Bush Stream New Song 'The Beat Of Your Heart'

311 Release 'Til the City's on Fire' Video

The Killers' 'Mr. Brightside' Gets Sports Commentary Makeover

Billy Joel Joins Paul McCartney Onstage For Beatles Classics

Glenn Hughes Cuts Show Short Due To Illness

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested For Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

Demi Lovato Teases Two More New Tracks

Miranda Lambert Announces Livin' Like Hippies Tour

Harry Styles Shares Cover Of Little Big Town's 'Girl Crush'

Lorde Does Cover Of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Pink Releases New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Lady Antebellum Premiere 'Heart Break' Video And Aid Hurricane Relief

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Song 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Young Thug Releases 'Relationship' Video Featuring Future

Beyonce Reaches Out To Lady Gaga With Care Package

Cardi B Tells Her Side Of Alleged NYPD Chokehold Incident

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne

Tinashe Shares 'Thursday Night Football' Theme 'Light Up the Night'

Shania Twain Talks Comeback Album 'Now'

Miley Cyrus Goes Back to Basics On 'Younger Now'

Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured In Shooting

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.