Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV

Directed by Ron Howard, the film focuses on the years 1962 through 1966, tracing the Fab Four's musical journey from Liverpool's Cavern Club to their final stadium concert, at San Francisco's Candlestick Park.

The film has earned several prestigious awards, including both a Grammy and an Emmy. Included in the documentary are rare and never-before-seen archival footage of shows and interviews, as well as new interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and prominent observers. Read more here.