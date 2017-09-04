Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk (Week in Review)

.
Amber Rose

Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Amber Rose's SlutWalk has grown every year. The third annual event will take place on September 30 and October 1 in Los Angeles and will feature guest lecturers, musical performers in addition to the march itself.

Amber reached out to the Quantasia Sharpton, a woman who claims she contracted herpes from Usher, to discuss her intense experience with shaming and invite her to participate in this year's event.

"She said 'you know what? I've been slut shamed and fat shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous and I want to go to Amber Rose's SlutWalk,'"Amber revealed on the latest episode of Loveline. "She said that and so they put it up on all the other gossip Instagram pages and I'm looking through the comments, I don't even want to repeat them. It's just really, really horrible."

Generally, the comments shamed Sharpton's body and figure, essentially saying that Usher could find more attractive women. Additionally, while the comments accused Sharpton of lying, they also personally attacked her character for making the matter public.

"Basically, [they said] since she's a big girl, he would never have sex with her, she's a liar, blah blah blah," Amber said. "Now, I wrote a comment on one of the Instagram pages that had a lot of comments about her and I said 'look, I don't give a f– if she's lying or not. Lying isn't cool but at the end of the day, she knows the truth and he knows the truth. Two people know the truth out of these 3,000 comments – nobody f—— knows the truth besides them two people, period. My whole thing is that this girl has been slut shamed and body shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous [because her size] has nothing to do with the story at all." Read more and listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

