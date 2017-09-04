|
Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk (Week in Review)
.
Amber Rose Welcomes Usher Accuser At SlutWalk was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Amber Rose's SlutWalk has grown every year. The third annual event will take place on September 30 and October 1 in Los Angeles and will feature guest lecturers, musical performers in addition to the march itself. Amber reached out to the Quantasia Sharpton, a woman who claims she contracted herpes from Usher, to discuss her intense experience with shaming and invite her to participate in this year's event. "She said 'you know what? I've been slut shamed and fat shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous and I want to go to Amber Rose's SlutWalk,'"Amber revealed on the latest episode of Loveline. "She said that and so they put it up on all the other gossip Instagram pages and I'm looking through the comments, I don't even want to repeat them. It's just really, really horrible." Generally, the comments shamed Sharpton's body and figure, essentially saying that Usher could find more attractive women. Additionally, while the comments accused Sharpton of lying, they also personally attacked her character for making the matter public. "Basically, [they said] since she's a big girl, he would never have sex with her, she's a liar, blah blah blah," Amber said. "Now, I wrote a comment on one of the Instagram pages that had a lot of comments about her and I said 'look, I don't give a f– if she's lying or not. Lying isn't cool but at the end of the day, she knows the truth and he knows the truth. Two people know the truth out of these 3,000 comments – nobody f—— knows the truth besides them two people, period. My whole thing is that this girl has been slut shamed and body shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous [because her size] has nothing to do with the story at all." Read more and listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose - here.
Amber reached out to the Quantasia Sharpton, a woman who claims she contracted herpes from Usher, to discuss her intense experience with shaming and invite her to participate in this year's event.
"She said 'you know what? I've been slut shamed and fat shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous and I want to go to Amber Rose's SlutWalk,'"Amber revealed on the latest episode of Loveline. "She said that and so they put it up on all the other gossip Instagram pages and I'm looking through the comments, I don't even want to repeat them. It's just really, really horrible."
Generally, the comments shamed Sharpton's body and figure, essentially saying that Usher could find more attractive women. Additionally, while the comments accused Sharpton of lying, they also personally attacked her character for making the matter public.
"Basically, [they said] since she's a big girl, he would never have sex with her, she's a liar, blah blah blah," Amber said. "Now, I wrote a comment on one of the Instagram pages that had a lot of comments about her and I said 'look, I don't give a f– if she's lying or not. Lying isn't cool but at the end of the day, she knows the truth and he knows the truth. Two people know the truth out of these 3,000 comments – nobody f—— knows the truth besides them two people, period. My whole thing is that this girl has been slut shamed and body shamed to the point where it's just ridiculous [because her size] has nothing to do with the story at all." Read more and listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose - here.
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo
• Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance
• Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute
• John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
• Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal
• RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey
• Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life
• Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:
• Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute
• Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts
• Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity
• Drake Shows Off His Workout Face
• Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga
• Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince
• Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.