Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday (Week in Review)

He shared a photo of them cuddling on a boat, appearing relaxed and content. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife," he wrote. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE…I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby."

Cameron has taken a multi-year hiatus from making movies: Her last film was 2014's remake of Annie, and IMDb lists no projects currently in development. The Charlie's Angels star has published two books, including last year's The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. It's clear that Diaz is enjoying life out of the spotlight with her rock star husband, whose identical twin brother (and Good Charlotte bandmate) Joel is married to Nicole Richie. See Benji's birthday message for Cameron - here.