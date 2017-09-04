Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday (Week in Review)

.
Good Charlotte

Benji Madden Celebrates Wife Cameron Diaz' 45th Birthday was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Good Charlotte's Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz married in 2015 after a whirlwind 17-day engagement. To celebrate her 45th birthday this week, Madden gushed about his A-List wife with a heartfelt Instagram message.

He shared a photo of them cuddling on a boat, appearing relaxed and content. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife," he wrote. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE…I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby."

Cameron has taken a multi-year hiatus from making movies: Her last film was 2014's remake of Annie, and IMDb lists no projects currently in development. The Charlie's Angels star has published two books, including last year's The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. It's clear that Diaz is enjoying life out of the spotlight with her rock star husband, whose identical twin brother (and Good Charlotte bandmate) Joel is married to Nicole Richie. See Benji's birthday message for Cameron - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Good Charlotte Music, DVDs, Books and more

Good Charlotte T-shirts and Posters

More Good Charlotte News

