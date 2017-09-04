|
Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea (Week in Review)
Blackmore recently said that he would be open to a special reunion with the band but added that he didn't "believe Deep Purple would be interested." It turns out that he was correct.
Frontman Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice were asked about the possibility during a SiriusXM Town Hall show (via Classic Rock) and Gillian said, "I get on great with Ritchie these days, but I don't think Ritchie's playing great these days. And for that reason mostly, I don't think it would work."
Glover also said, "I don't think he approves of me very much because of the remixes and remasters that I did of the older albums. That's what I've heard anyway." He added, "You can never say never, but I would doubt it very much."
Paice felt that the band currently has the perfect lineup. "I enjoy going on stage every night knowing that I'm with my four friends. That wasn't always the case - and I wouldn't want to go back to that again.
"It's just the way the man is. He's a man of great emotions. He works it out in black and white. there's no grey areas to Ritchie. 'I will' or 'I won't.' 'I like it' or 'I don't like it.' Sometimes your band members suffer from that.
"I want to go on stage and have fun. I don't want to go no stage and come off feeling down and miserable. I'm not prepared to go back on that route again - no." - here.
