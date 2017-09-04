Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D And Public Enemy Business Partners (Week in Review)

Flav (born William J. Drayton) lists Chuck and seven other defendants in the suit, for an amount that will be determined at trial. "Despite Drayton's position in Public Enemy, the group's management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton's fame and persona to market the brand," the suit states.

Flav's list of complaints is long, reports Billboard. The hype man claims he hasn't received regular songwriting royalties for some time, despite writing credits on more than 50 songs. He says he had nothing to do with and never consented to the release of Public Enemy's 2017 album Nothing Is Quick in the Desert, yet the group used his image for promotional purposes. In fact, Flav claims he had no knowledge of the album until he read about it in the media. Read more - here.