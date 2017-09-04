Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide (Week in Review)

"When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester (Bennington), you know--depression is a disease," Grohl said, having dealt with the loss of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain to suicide in 1994.

"Everybody kind of goes through it their own way…The hardest part is when you lose a friend; I just always immediately think of their families and bandmates. Going through something like suicide is a long road. Chris was such a beautiful guy, man. He was the sweetest person He was so talented and so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone."

"Mental health and depression is something that people should really take seriously," Grohl continued. "There's a stigma attached to it that's unfortunate, because just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it's important that people try to take care of themselves in that way, too. And it ain't easy. Life is hard." Read more - here.