|
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show (Week in Review)
.
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed rare covers of classic tracks by Glen Campbell and James Brown during their August 30 date at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB, and video from the show has surfaced online. "We're going to play something we've never played before," Axl Rose told the crowd about halfway through the evening. "It might not be your thing, but we're just trying to pay a tribute to someone. It's not what you think," before the group delivered a faithful version of Campbell's 1968 hit, "Wichita Lineman." "For Glen," added Rose after finishing the tune by the legendary country musician, who passed away on August 8 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Later in the show, Guns N' Roses took another left turn from their standard setlist with a cover of James Brown's 1964 smash, "I Got You (I Feel Good)." "What a night...Thank you Edmonton!," posted the band on social media after the show. The Edmonton stop marks one of the final dates of the group's North American summer tour, which will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on September 8th. Check out videos of the covers - here.
"We're going to play something we've never played before," Axl Rose told the crowd about halfway through the evening. "It might not be your thing, but we're just trying to pay a tribute to someone. It's not what you think," before the group delivered a faithful version of Campbell's 1968 hit, "Wichita Lineman."
"For Glen," added Rose after finishing the tune by the legendary country musician, who passed away on August 8 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Later in the show, Guns N' Roses took another left turn from their standard setlist with a cover of James Brown's 1964 smash, "I Got You (I Feel Good)."
"What a night...Thank you Edmonton!," posted the band on social media after the show. The Edmonton stop marks one of the final dates of the group's North American summer tour, which will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on September 8th. Check out videos of the covers - here.
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo
• Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance
• Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute
• John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
• Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal
• RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey
• Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life
• Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:
• Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute
• Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts
• Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity
• Drake Shows Off His Workout Face
• Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga
• Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince
• Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.