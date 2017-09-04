Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame (Week in Review)

Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame

.
Little Big Town

Little Big Town To Receive Star On Music City Walk of Fame was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Superstar country act Little Big Town is set for quite the honor this year when the group is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame and receives its own star.

The induction is part of a tribute to the Ryman Auditorium, which this year celebrates 125 years of existence. It's also where Little Big Town is currently amidst a year-long residency at the historic venue.

'Tom Ryman had a vision. Lula Naff had a plan. And their tenacity and skill created one of Nashville's most beautiful and iconic buildings -- and one of the greatest music venues the world has ever seen," Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says in a press release. 'Now Little Big Town is adding a new chapter to the story of the Mother Church of Country Music with its unprecedented Ryman residency. The induction of each of these legends into the Music City Walk of Fame couldn't be more appropriate as the Ryman celebrates 125 years of gorgeous music and amazing history."

Little Big Town's induction into the Music City Walk of Fame is set for Sept. 14 at Walk of Fame Park. The band shared an adorable video where they learn the news of their induction in real time during a true "Ron Burgundy" moment. Watch it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

