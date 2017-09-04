According to CNN, the moment generated a 50 percent spike in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. "It's not just about the calls; it's about increasing awareness about suicide, and suicide prevention in particular," said John Draper, director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. "The calls don't even begin to count the number of people who, just by listening to the song and hearing the lyrics, feel more hopeful and less alone. There's really no measuring that impact."

Draper also said that "1-800-273-8255″ has had a noticeable influence from the time it was revealed."¨ "¨"The impact has been pretty extraordinary. On the day the song was released, we had the second-highest call volume in the history of our service." Read more - here.